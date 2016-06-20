By Dasha Afanasieva
| ISTANBUL, June 20
ISTANBUL, June 20 Turkish authorities on Monday
detained three prominent campaigners for press freedom,
including the local representative of Reporters Without Borders
(RSF), on charges of spreading terrorist propaganda, human
rights groups said.
The arrests will further stoke fears for media freedoms in
Turkey under President Tayyip Erdogan following a series of
high-profile cases against opposition newspapers and
broadcasters.
The three detainees are RSF representative Erol Onderoglu,
author Ahmet Nesin and Sebnem Korur Fincanci, the president of
the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey. They were sent to
pre-trial detention after they guest-edited a magazine on
Kurdish issues and campaigned against efforts to censor it, said
RSF and another group, EuroMed Rights.
Onderoglu was arrested for his work on three articles about
security operations in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast and
infighting among security forces which appeared in the May 18
edition of the Ozgur Gundem magazine, said Johann Bihr, from
RSF.
Bihr described Onderoglu, who had worked for RSF for two
decades, as a "victim of the abuses he always denounced".
An official at Erdogan's office declined to comment on the
cases. It was unclear how long the three would be detained or
when they would face trial.
Last month Turkey came under fire for sentencing two
prominent journalists at the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper to
at least five years in jail for revealing state secrets in a
case in which Erdogan was named as a complainant.
Turkish authorities have also seized or shut down several
newspapers and taken broadcasters off the air in the last year,
usually citing security concerns. They deny trying to muzzle
free expression.
Turkey's record on press freedoms and broader human rights
has increased reservations among some European politicians about
whether Turkey, a NATO member, is a suitable candidate for
membership of the EU.
But their criticism has been relatively muted in recent
months because the EU needs Turkey's close cooperation in
curbing the flow of illegal migrants into Europe.
Under a deal agreed in March, Turkey is set to benefit from
speedier EU accession talks and visa free access to Europe for
its citizens if it takes back all migrants and refugees who
cross the Aegean to Greece illegally.
(Editing by David Dolan and Gareth Jones)