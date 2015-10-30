* Big ticket private equity deals have dried up
* Political uncertainty, lira's slump deter investors
* Sunday's vote won't be a panacea for political worries
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Oct 30 Private equity firms that
flooded into Turkey in recent years are now struggling in the
face of political uncertainty and the lira's decline, which have
made it harder to lure new investors and exit deals profitably.
Thanks to stellar economic growth, Turkey attracted some of
the top names in private equity over the past decade, including
U.S.-based Carlyle Group, KKR and TPG Capital,
and Europe's Bridgepoint, as well as local buyout firms.
But they are now finding it increasingly difficult to secure
buyers to exit their investments, as concerns about political
uncertainty after a hung parliament in elections in June have
put investors off Turkey and helped send the lira currency down
20 percent against the dollar this year.
Turks go to the polls again on Sunday, with President Tayyip
Erdogan hoping the ruling AK Party, which he founded, will win
back the single-party majority it lost five months ago.
Analysts, however, warn that investors shouldn't expect a
panacea for the chronic political worries, and concerns about a
revival of violence in the mainly Kurdish southeast, or the
country's economic problems.
"Turkey needs another growth story and new vibe for the
economy," said a top executive at a local private equity firm.
"Private equity companies are heavily invested in sectors
generating cash in lira and the lira's decline pressures their
profits and therefore, deal multiples."
The number of private equity deals fell to 43 in 2014 from
74 a year earlier, and their share of total acquisitions dropped
to 14 percent from 22 percent, according to a report by
consultancy EY.
One of the biggest deals of the past decade was the $3.2
billion sale of Migros, the country's largest
supermarket chain, to BC Partners in 2008. BC Partners sold 40.2
percent of Migros to Turkey's Anadolu Group for about $800
million at the beginning of this year.
Another was KKR's purchase of shipping company U.N. Ro-Ro
Isletmeleri in 2007 for about 910 million euros, which it sold
last year to local private equity firms Esas Holding and Actera
Partners. That deal was worth about 700 million euros ($774.83
million), according to sources.
But such big ticket deals have dried up recently. The value
of private equity firms' transactions fell to $343 million last
year, from $503 million in 2013, the EY report showed.
Among the deals whose values have been announced, Goldman
Sachs' purchase of 30 percent of Petlim Limanclk, a port
company, for $250 million was the biggest transaction in terms
of value in 2014.
Turkish companies, however, are also struggling with the
perception that they need to improve governance.
"The slowness of Turkish companies to improve governance,
the decline in the value of the lira and political and economic
uncertainties have stalled private equity companies' exit
strategies," said Musfik Cantekinler, partner and head of
transaction advisory services at EY Istanbul.
Some analysts say the post-election period may provide a
modicum of stability and, therefore, a more suitable environment
for private equity's exits through stake sales or IPOs.
However, that will require a turnaround in currently fragile
investor sentiment, which has pushed Istanbul's blue-chip BIST
30 index down 28 percent this year in dollar terms -
the third-worst performance among 30 emerging market stock
indices.
($1 = 0.9034 euros)
