By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, Sept 13 Turkey's privatisation agency
issued a tender to sell 100 percent of Baskent Gaz on Thursday
and set a bidding deadline of Dec. 17, its latest attempt to
sell the Ankara-based gas distribution company.
The Privatisation Administration (OIB) cancelled a previous
auction to sell an 80 percent stake in Baskent Gaz for $626
million in April after all four groups withdrew from bidding.
High valuations and tough funding conditions due to the euro
zone crisis have forced the postponement of several Turkish
privatisation tenders over the past few years.
The bidders to have withdrawn in April were Akfen Holding
; a consortium of Aygaz and Fernas; STFA
Yatirim Holding; and a consortium of the companies Kolin, Cengiz
and Limak.
An initial tender for 80 percent was won last year by MMEKA,
a venture owned by businessmen Mehmet Emin Karamehmet and Mehmet
Kazanci, who bid $1.2 billion. But it was cancelled after MMEKA
had financing problems and failed to meet its obligations.
The Baskent grid has 1.35 million subscribers and has the
potential to attract 500,000 more, OIB head Ahmet Aksu told
Reuters in March.
