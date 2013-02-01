BRIEF-Huafa Industrial to issue up to 2.5 bln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.5 billion yuan ($366.63 million) bonds
ISTANBUL Feb 1 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey might cancel some privatisations as the tenders did not meet expectations, citing the example of the sale of roads and bridges and the Baskent Gaz gas distributor.
"Maybe we will cancel these privatisations because we have higher expectations. For example we will reassess the issue of roads and bridges," he said in a television interview with the broadcaster Haberturk.
A consortium of Turkey's Koc Holding, Gozde Girisim and Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad won a tender last month for the privatisation of Turkey's toll roads and bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion.
June 2 Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).