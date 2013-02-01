ISTANBUL Feb 1 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey might cancel some privatisations as the tenders did not meet expectations, citing the example of the sale of roads and bridges and the Baskent Gaz gas distributor.

"Maybe we will cancel these privatisations because we have higher expectations. For example we will reassess the issue of roads and bridges," he said in a television interview with the broadcaster Haberturk.

A consortium of Turkey's Koc Holding, Gozde Girisim and Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad won a tender last month for the privatisation of Turkey's toll roads and bridges with a bid of $5.72 billion.

