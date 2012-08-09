ANKARA Aug 9 Turkey will launch a tender on Friday to sell Hamitabat power station in the northwestern region of Thrace, Privatisation Administration (OIB) officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The bidding deadline for the 1,120 megawatts gas-fired power plant will be in October, the officials said.

The privatisation of Hamitabat was cancelled after the OIB received only one bid last year. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Seda Sezer)