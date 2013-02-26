ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkey has started an initial public offering process for some major highways and bridges after it cancelled a previous $5.7 billion tender because it found the price too low, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

He also told reporters Turkey will decide whether to cancel a privatisation tender for the Baskent gas grid after it completes an assessment. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay)