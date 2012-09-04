(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Autostrade Per I'Italia)
ANKARA, Sept 4 Five groups have applied for
pre-qualification in a Turkish tender for the privatisation of
the two Istanbul bridges linking Europe and Asia and eight
motorways across the country, the country's Privatisation
Administration (OIB) said.
The tender has been subject to a series of delays as
Turkey's privatisation programme has been hit by a global
funding crunch which has reduced firms' ability to take on new
projects.
In a statement released on Monday evening the OIB said the
five groups consisted of the following companies:
- Vinci Concessions Holding
- Zorlu Holding, OHL Concesiones S.A.
- Nurol Holding, MV Holding, Alsim Alarko, Kalyon
Insaat, Fernas Insaat
- Autostrade Per I'Italia S.P.A., Dogus Holding,
Makyol Insaat, Akfen Holding
- Koc Holding, UEM Group Berhad, Gozde Girisim
Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi
The tender, for 25-year operating rights, had previously
been scheduled for last December but the deadline has been
extended four times at the request of potential investors.
The deadline for bids is Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Mark Potter)