ISTANBUL May 6 Turkey will collect bids in a tender for the privatisation of its national lottery by Aug. 5 with applications for pre-qualification due by July 14, the Privatisation Administration said on Friday.

The official announcement, confirming comments from the finance minister earlier this week about the planned 10-year licence, was published in the country's Official Gazette publication. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)