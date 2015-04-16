ISTANBUL, April 16 The Turkish Privatisation Administration (OIB) said on Thursday it would offer the national lottery licence to the second highest bidder in last year's privatisation tender, ERG-Ahlatci, which offered $2.75 billion.

The OIB said in a written statement that the highest bidder, a consortium led by a unit of Net Holding which bid $2.76 billion, had failed to meet a deadline of April 15 to complete the deal. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)