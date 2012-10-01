ANKARA Oct 1 A total of 12 applications have been made for prequalification to take part in the privatisation tender of the BEDAS power distribution network on the European side of Istanbul, the country's Privatisation Administration said on Monday.

Among the 12 applicants were Enerjisa Elektrik, co-owned by Sabanci Holding and Austria's Verbund, as well as Park Holding, Aksa Elektrik, Calik Enerji and Zorlu Holding.

(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)