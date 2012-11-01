ANKARA Nov 1 Three groups of companies have
placed bids in a tender for the privatisation of two bridges
across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul and various motorways
across the country, the Privatisation Administration (OIB) said
late on Wednesday.
The OIB named the companies in the three groups as:
- Nurol Holding, MV (Mustafa Vargi) Holding, Alsim Alarko
, Kalyon Insaat and Fernas Insaat.
- Italy's Autostrade Per I'Italia S.P.A., Dogus
Holding, Makyol Insaat and Akfen Holding.
- Koc Holding, Malaysia's UEM Group Berhad and
Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi.
The bidders were expected to be invited to a bargaining
session within a fortnight.
The roads and bridges, including the Edirne-Istanbul-Ankara
motorway and the Bosphorus and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges
linking Europe and Asia, were being privatised in a single
package for a period of 25 years.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ron Popeski)