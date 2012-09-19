By Lorraine Turner
| ISTANBUL, Sept 19
ISTANBUL, Sept 19 Perched on the edge of a
wasteland earmarked to become a financial district on Istanbul's
Asian side, the curved facades of five massive luxury tower
blocks sparkle in the sunshine, the centrepiece of a sprawling
new residential complex.
It is the sort of development that overseas property buyers
in Turkey, mainly from Europe, have usually shied away from,
investing instead in holiday homes along the country's
Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.
But a new wave of wealthy investors from the Middle East and
Russia is increasingly eyeing luxury developments in bustling
Istanbul, lured by a relaxation in property laws, relatively
cheap prices and a thriving economy.
At the Varyap Meridian complex, 92 percent of 1,200
apartments on sale have been snapped up three months before the
development is fully open, 7 percent of them by foreign buyers.
"Istanbul is becoming a second London for the Arab world,"
said Erdinc Varlibas, chief executive of Varyap, the developer
of Varyap Meridian.
A revision to Turkish property laws, announced in May,
abolishes a reciprocity rule that only allowed investors from
countries where Turkish nationals could buy real estate - such
as Britain, Germany and the Netherlands - to buy property in
Turkey.
The bill also allows the government to double the amount of
land foreigners can buy in Turkey to 60 hectares, although for
now a limit of 30 hectares remains.
Turkish property prices marked the third fastest-growth in
the world in the year to June, behind Brazil and Austria,
surging more than 10 percent and outpacing Russia and Hong Kong,
according to the Knight Frank Global House Price Index.
Rising prices and the prospect of relaxed rules for
foreigners are fuelling lofty ambitions in Turkish property
circles for Istanbul to match the rapid rise of other newly
fashionable property hubs such as Moscow, where prime real
estate prices now rival London and New York.
Turkey's Association of Real Estate Investment Companies
(GYODER) forecasts that property sales to foreigners could
nearly double to $4 billion in 2013, from $2.5 billion last year
as a result of the changes, which will open up the market to
buyers from the Gulf, Russia and Central Asia.
Annual purchases could reach $10 billion in the medium term,
says the group's chairman Isik Gokkaya, w ho is also leading
calls for further tweaks to regulation to include residence
permits for foreigners who buy real estate in Turkey.
Investment funds are far more cautious. While they say
Turkish property is attractive, prices are rising fast, raising
the risk of a bubble in the luxury sector. Rental yields on
luxury flats are a modest 3-4 percent although analysts do not
expect a sharp drop in prices because low leveraging would allow
owners to sit on assets if prices started to fall, limiting
firesales.
The country has seen a near tripling of per capita income
over the past decade, fuelling a property rally that has been
supported by the introduction of mortgage financing, rapid
urbanisation and demand for more luxurious, earthquake-proof
homes.
In Istanbul the average asking price for a luxury apartment
more than doubled to just over $4,500 per square metre at the
end of 2011, from over $2,000 in 2004, according to data from
property firm Colliers International Turkey.
Yet that is still relatively cheap at nearly a fifth of the
average price in London or Hong Kong and Istanbul ranks a lowly
30th in the world's most expensive cities for real estate,
according to the Global Property Guide, an international
property investment research website.
On a hilltop with commanding views of the Bosphorus and the
city's historic skyline, the Zorlu Center is one of Istanbul's
most ambitious mixed-use projects combining apartments, a $300
million venue for Broadway shows and a luxury Raffles hotel.
Mehmet Even, assistant general manager of Zorlu Gayrimenkul,
said the group was in talks with three international real estate
funds to sell one of the complex's three residential towers.
H ow ever, with apartments selling for up to $18,000 per square
metre, he acknowledges that demand from institutional investors
may not be as frothy as some property consultants suggest.
"There are a lot of big development consultants or agents
walking around in Turkey looking for opportunities ... they are
circling around. But they are concentrated for now on buying
cheap," said Even.
"Our project isn't suitable for that."
STIFF COMPETITION
While Turkey is often seen as a safe haven in the region its
proximity to strife-torn Syria poses risks while global economic
uncertainty is making investors wary of riskier emerging
markets.
"I see some level of market demand especially because of the
troubles in the Middle East, but the levels expected, I'm not
sure they're reachable," said Kerim Cin, managing partner of
Colliers International in Turkey.
"They're still assuming market confidence is the same as
before," he said.
Turkey's economic growth is softening: the government
expects it to miss its 4 percent growth target this year, after
an 8.5 percent expansion in 2011, a n d new mortgages have fallen
to their lowest level since 2009, although this has done little
to dampen the optimism.
BofA Merrill Lynch analysts reversed their long-held
negative stance on Turkish real estate in August, saying lower
interest rates and demand for new projects would help lift the
sector over the next 12 months.
Cin said the change to the law would enable foreigners to
mop up any oversupply at the top-end of market.
"In a certain segment of residential, the middle to high
income bracket, there is an oversupply ... The capital flow is
one of the solutions to getting rid of the oversupply in large
cities," he said.
Oil-rich investors from the Gulf and Russia, who already
flock to seaside resorts near the city of Antalya on the
Mediterranean coast, ar e seen as most likely to take advantage
of the new law to buy property on the coast.
"The first wave will come to tourist places then they will
come to the big cities ... Istanbul will be their first target,"
said Kurthan Atmaca, an analyst at Ekspres Invest.
"If we receive investment grade, I think all the big funds
will also come into the residential market," he added.
Ratings agency Fitch has signalled it will upgrade Turkey to
investment grade credit status within 18 months, if Ankara makes
progress on reducing its high current account deficit. That
would pave the way for global insurance, pension and sovereign
wealth funds, seeking alternatives to negative-yielding bonds in
markets such as Germany, to invest in higher-yielding Turkish
assets including property.
A rush of funds is not assured though. Swiss-based Peakside
Capital, which manages two real estate funds in Turkey and
Europe, sees greater investment opportunities in other markets
in which it operates.
"On a relative, risk-adjusted basis, it's not as rosy as
everybody talks it up to be," said Zeynep Fetvaci, head of
business development at the investment manager, which was sold
by Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2010.
Fetvaci points to the illiquid real estate market and
subsequent price gap due to the lack of large transactions, as
well as the risks of investing in an emerging economy.
"I think longer-term Turkey is definitely an attractive
market ... but I don't expect all of a sudden for the floodgates
to open and lots of new institutional investors to come in."
Varyap, which plans to go public next year, is looking to
Asia for the next source of foreign buyers and is targeting 20
percent foreign take-up at another luxury compound it is
developing close to Varyap Meridian in Istanbul.
"Istanbul is not a London yet, it has a long way to go. But
it has a lot of potential," said Varyap's Varlibas.
(Additional reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Susan
Fenton)