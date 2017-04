ANKARA Turkish police fired water cannon and teargas on Monday to break up a protest by around 2,000 people outside an Ankara court over the handling of the trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator earlier this year.

A Reuters witness said police clashed with the crowd as it descended on the court entrance following a ruling that the accused officer could take part in court hearings via videolink.

(Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alistair Lyon)