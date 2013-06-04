ISTANBUL, June 4 A protester was shot dead late
on Monday during an anti-government demonstration in southern
Turkey near the Syrian border, the provincial governor's office
said.
Abdullah Comert, 22, died in the town of Antakya, the
statement said. Television channel NTV reported he was
demonstrating to show support for a wider protest that began in
Istanbul last week against the policies of Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan, and said he was shot in the head.
It was not immediately clear who opened fire at the Antakya
rally, the governor's office statement said.
Hatay province borders Syria and has sheltered thousands of
refugees from the civil war there. Last month, car bombs ripped
through the centre of the Hatay town of Reyhanli, killing 52
people.
Comert was a member of the main opposition Republican
People's Party's (CHP) youth branch, NTV reported, citing a CHP
lawmaker from Hatay.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Pravin Char)