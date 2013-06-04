ISTANBUL, June 4 Garanti Bank,
Turkey's third-biggest lender, said on Tuesday a small number of
its customers had cancelled credit cards and withdrawn savings
in protest at a sister media company's coverage of
anti-government demonstrations.
Tens of thousands of people have staged protests in cities
across Turkey and many have complained that domestic
broadcasters and newspapers are not adequately covering their
action out of fear of government reprisals.
Dogus Holding, which owns a major stake in Garanti, also
controls the NTV television station, which has angered the
protesters with its coverage.
Several dozen people staged a brief demonstration outside
Garanti's Istanbul headquarters on Tuesday.
"Some customers have cancelled their cards and accounts, but
it has been limited," Chief Executive Ergun Ozen told Reuters.
He said 35-40 million lira ($18.6-21.2 million) in funds had
been withdrawn in the past week, from total accounts of 95
billion, while around 1,500 of Garanti's 8.5 million credit
cards had been cancelled.
In the past, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government has
levied heavy tax fines and seized the assets of media firms
perceived to be critical of his administration. The government
has denied any political motivation in such cases.