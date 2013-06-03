(Adds market reaction, background)
ISTANBUL, June 3 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan called for calm on Monday, after a weekend of fierce
anti-government protests, urging people not to be provoked by
demonstrations he said had been organised by "extremist
elements".
The main Turkish share index fell by 6.67 percent
when markets reopened. The lira was also lower and
bond yields rose.
"Be calm, relax, all this will be overcome," Erdogan told a
news conference at Istanbul airport before his planned departure
on an official visit to Morocco.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Turkey's
biggest cities over the weekend and clashed with riot police
firing tear gas, leaving hundreds of people injured.
Streets were calmer on Monday morning after another night of
noisy protests and violence in Istanbul, Ankara and other
cities.
The unrest was sparked by protests against government plans
to redevelop Istanbul's Taksim Square, long a rallying point for
mass demonstrations, but widened into a broad show of defiance
against the Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP).
"This is a protest organised by extremist elements," Erdogan
said. "The fact the AK Party has increased its votes at three
elections in a row and has successfully won two referendums,
shows how the people of this nation have embraced the AK Party."
In power for more than a decade, Erdogan's AKP has increased
its share of the vote in each of the last three elections.
Turkey has boomed economically and its influence has increased
dramatically in the Middle East and on the global scale.
But many Turks, including some former supporters, accuse
Erdogan of growing increasingly authoritarian, muzzling the
media, tightening the AKP's grip on the state and putting
religion at the centre of politics in violation of Turkey's
secular constitution.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Peter
Graff)