By Nick Tattersall
| ISTANBUL, June 3
ISTANBUL, June 3 If there is a "Turkish Spring"
to rival the pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East,
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan believes that he, and not
protesters in Istanbul, is leading it.
Erdogan has used his blustering, assertive style and a
common touch that courts the conservative Islamic heartland to
dominate Turkish politics like no leader since Mustafa Kemal
Ataturk founded the modern secular republic in 1923.
But four days of the fiercest anti-government protests for
years have shocked even Erdogan loyalists, and raised questions
over whether an authoritarian personal style now threatens
democratic reforms from the early days of his decade in power.
Opposition that has had little voice in an Erdogan-dominated
parliament appears to be spilling now onto the streets.
Erdogan is the son of a poor sea captain hardened by a
childhood in Istanbul's rough Kasimpasa district. A pious youth
with soccer-playing ambitions, he was known wryly to allies as
'Imam Beckenbauer' - an allusion to German soccer star Franz
Beckenbauer.
He talks bluntly, dismissing the protesters as "looters",
and leaving confidently on Monday for a visit to North Africa.
The gatherings of demonstrators on Istanbul's Taksim Square
have drawn loose comparisons with protests on Cairo's Tahrir
Square that toppled Hosni Mubarak; but no, said Erdogan.
"Those in the foreign media who talk about a 'Turkish
Spring', we are already going through a 'Turkish Spring', we
have been living in it," he told reporters. "Those who want to
turn it into winter will not succeed."
The reference was more than mere rhetoric.
"SERVANT OF THE NATION"
Erdogan sees his crowning achievement as taming
anti-democratic forces that had long held Turkey back, in
particular a staunchly secular army that intervened to topple
governments four times in the second half of the 20th Century.
He has rooted out a "deep state" of hardline secularists
ensconced in the security services, judiciary and civil service
and resisting democratic reform.
Hundreds of military officers have been jailed on charges of
plotting against Erdogan, while others including academics,
journalists and politicians face trial on similar accusations.
Erdogan has shown political courage not only in confronting
the generals but in seeking a peace deal with Kurdish rebels
unthinkable before he was elected in 2002.
Opponents, however, see in his actions a ploy to stifle
opposition and subvert the secular order, an accusation he
denies.
They accuse him of infiltrating his own "deep state" of
Islamist activists into key areas of the state bureaucracy and
bridle over his campaign against alcohol sales and his opening
of state institutions to the symbol of female Islamic piety, the
heascarf so disdained by Ataturk.
With a tight grip on the ruling Justice and Development
Party (AKP) he co-founded with President Abdullah Gul, Erdogan
is not a leader who is used to being challenged, particularly in
such a public and personal way, on the streets.
"If they call a person who is a servant of the nation a
dictator, I can find nothing to tell them," he said on Sunday
during the height of the unrest, with thinly concealed contempt.
"I have no concern but to serve my 76 million citizens."
The four days of violence, in which riot police backed by
armoured vehicles and helicopters fired tear gas and water
cannon in Istanbul and Ankara, was triggered by government plans
for a replica Ottoman-era barracks in Taksim Square, a
characteristically grandiose project.
But it has widened into a broader show of defiance against
Erdogan and the AKP, the party he created from an amalgamation
of conservative religious forces, nationalists and centre-right
elements. The opposition says only the prime minister himself
can bring it to an end.
"The prime minister has to come out and apologise to the
public," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP).
The tragedy of the opposition is that it has as yet no
credible leader to offer in Erdogan's place.
POLARIZING RHETORIC
Erdogan's AKP, the socially conservative successor to a
banned Islamist party, has won three straight elections, each
time with a higher share of the vote, and taken Turkey from
crisis to Europe's fastest growing economy over the past decade.
That record has helped blunt misgivings over Erdogan's
intolerance of dissent, both among the party faithful and
Western allies, keen to see Turkey as a stable and successful
Muslim democracy in a turbulent Middle East.
"A strong, stable Turkey is essential right now for the
region. It is the key player. We hope this domestic issue is
settled quickly," said one regional diplomat.
Such a narrative has for years kept the international
spotlight off Erdogan's authoritarian tendencies, allowing him
to govern by force of personality, cementing a pro-government
majority which leaves him with little need to seek consensus.
He is a fighter on the political field as he was on the
soccer pitch.
"If this is about holding meetings, if this is a social
movement, where they gather 20, I will get up and gather 200,000
people. Where they gather 100,000, I will bring together one
million," he said of the protests.
Such fiery rhetoric does little to suggest he might have
been chastened by events. He is a man tempered by having served
time in prison himself in the 1990s for publicly reciting a poem
deemed to promote political Islam.
"I think what we've seen is more of the traditional
Erdogan," said Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Istanbul Center for
Economics and Foreign Policy Studies, EDAM.
"The reason he remains defiant despite having every reason
to appease the situation is that this policy of polarization, of
eliminating the middle ground, has served him well in the past
and he believes it will continue to do so."
It also sets him at odds with President Gul, who has taken a
more conciliatory tone.
In Kasimpasa, the working-class neighbourhood where Erdogan
studied the Koran and played football as a boy, he still enjoys
a strong following; but even loyal supporters acknowledge their
patience with his authoritarian style is wearing thin.
"The demonstrators have sown the seeds of discontent.
They've planted the seeds of Libya, Iraq, Syria and Egypt," said
a school bus driver who gave his name as Habip.
"The prime minister had an opportunity to calms things down.
He should have been conciliatory, but no. He handed politics
to the hands of 14- and 15-year olds. His divisive speech grinds
and sharpens the knife dividing our society."
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley;
Editing by Ralph Boulton and Giles Elgood)