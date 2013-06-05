Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives his speech at the National People's Congress (NPC) in Algiers June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

ANKARA Hackers said on Wednesday they had attacked Turkish government systems and obtained confidential details of staff in Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's office in support of days of anti-government protest.

A source in Erdogan's office confirmed that staff email accounts had come under a phishing attack but said those affected had been cut off from the network.

The activists, calling themselves Anonymous Turkey, said in a statement released via Twitter they had not released any phone numbers and would only share email passwords linked to accounts with no classified information.

