Turkish riot police using teargas and water cannon battled protesters for control of Istanbul's Taksim Square on Tuesday night as demonstrators defied Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's demand they clear the area and end 10 days of demonstrations.

Here is some background to the fiercest anti-government unrest in Turkey for years.

ORIGINS

The protests began on May 31 on Istanbul's Taksim Square after trees were torn down under a government plan to redevelop the area and the adjacent Gezi Park by building a mosque and a replica Ottoman-era barracks.

ESCALATION

A tough police response to the original environmentalists' demonstration brought opponents of Erdogan on to the streets around Turkey in the following days. Since then police have repeatedly tried to break up many of the protests with teargas and water cannon. Demonstrators have thrown fireworks and petrol bombs. Taksim Square and Gezi Park were relatively quiet until Tuesday, when police moved back in to clear a ramshackle protest camp.

PROTESTERS' GRIEVANCES AND DEMANDS

The protesters include leftists, environmentalists, secularists, nationalists, liberals, students and professionals, united in their opposition to the ruling Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP). Many accuse Erdogan of authoritarian behaviour, not least in his treatment of protests, and are demanding his resignation. Secular Turks fear he is trying to impose his vision of a conservative, more religiously observant Turkey on them. A former Islamist, he denies this and says he is committed to democracy. Critics argue he is interfering in their personal lifestyle by restricting alcohol sales and suggesting a more traditional role for women.

ERDOGAN'S SUPPORT

Erdogan and the AKP have won three parliamentary elections in a row and enjoy wide support, especially among more conservative and religious Turks. Erdogan is widely credited with curing many of the serious economic problems afflicting the country when he came to power 10 years ago. In his earlier years in office he carried out wideranging social reforms, opened European Union entry talks and broke the political power of a military that had toppled four governments in 40 years.

ERDOGAN'S RESPONSE

Erdogan denies the accusations of authoritarian behaviour, and has said he will not yield to the protests, which he says are engineered by vandals, terrorist elements and unnamed foreign forces. His critics say such talk has inflamed the crisis. However, the deputy prime minister has said Erdogan has agreed to meet leaders of a Gezi Park protest group.

CASUALTIES

Turkey's Medical Association said that as of late Monday, 4,947 people had sought treatment in hospitals and voluntary infirmaries for injuries, ranging from cuts and burns to breathing difficulties from tear gas inhalation, since the unrest began. Three people have died.

INTERNATIONAL CONCERNS

There is concern in the West as well as in Turkey about mass arrests of military officers, journalists and artists under investigations of alleged coup plots against Erdogan. Many were held in detention for extended periods before trial. Media have also come under heavy pressure.

Western allies have expressed concern about the unrest in Turkey, an important NATO ally bordering Syria, Iraq and Iran. Washington has held up Erdogan's Turkey as an example of an Islamic democracy that could be emulated elsewhere in the Middle East. Investors are also worried by the trouble and the central bank said it would intervene if needed to support the lira currency. (Compiled by David Stamp; Editing by Ralph Boulton)