* Calls for further protests on Sunday
* Almost 1,000 people arrested across nation
* Hundreds injured in two days of clashes
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, June 2 Shopkeepers and
municipal workers began cleaning the streets of Istanbul and
Ankara on Sunday after the fiercest anti-government
demonstrations in years.
Pockets of die-hard demonstrators lit bonfires and scuffled
with police overnight but the streets were much quieter after
two days of clashes in which almost a thousand people were
arrested and hundreds were injured.
The unrest was triggered by protests against government
plans to build a replica Ottoman-era barracks to house shops or
apartments in Taksim, long a venue for political demonstrations.
But it has widened into a broader show of defiance against
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted Justice
and Development Party (AKP).
On Sunday rain appeared to keep the crowds away from
Istanbul's central Taksim Square, where the protests originated,
but did not dampen the spirit of a small group of protesters who
remained huddled around a bonfire.
Rubble littered the square after days of stand-off between
the protesters and Turkish riot police who fired tear gas and
water cannon and played cat-and-mouse with them on side streets.
Shopkeepers scrubbed anti-government graffiti off walls.
Slogans were also sprayed on burnt-out vehicles including a
police car and a bus.
There were calls on social media for further protests on
Sunday both in Istanbul and the capital Ankara but it was
unclear how many people would turn out.
"We will stay until the end," said Akin, who works in motor
trade and has been in Taksim for the past four days.
"We are not leaving. The only answer now is for this
government to fall. We are tired of this oppressive government
constantly putting pressure on us. This is no longer about these
trees," he said, referring to Taksim's Gezi Park which became
the focal point of the protests.
FEROCITY
There were more than 90 separate demonstrations around the
country on Friday and Saturday, officials said. More than 1,000
people have been injured in Istanbul and several hundred more in
Ankara, according to medics.
The ferocity of the police response has shocked Turks, as
well as tourists caught up in the unrest in one of the world's
most visited destinations. It has drawn rebukes from the United
States, European Union and international rights groups.
Helicopters have fired tear gas canisters into residential
neighbourhoods and police have used teargas to try to smoke
people out of buildings. Footage on YouTube showed one protester
being hit by an armoured police truck as it charged a barricade.
Erdogan has overseen a transformation in Turkey during his
decade in power, turning its once crisis-prone economy into the
fastest-growing in Europe.
He remains by far the most popular politician, but critics
point to what they see as his authoritarianism and religiously
conservative meddling in private lives in the secular republic.
Tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and warnings against
public displays of affection in recent weeks have provoked
protests. Concern that government policy is allowing Turkey to
be dragged into the conflict in neighbouring Syria by the West
has also led to peaceful demonstrations.
Erdogan has called for an immediate end to the latest
protests and said his government would investigate allegations
the police have used excessive force. But he remained defiant.
"If this is about holding meetings, if this is a social
movement, where they gather 20, I will get up and gather 200,000
people. Where they gather 100,000, I will bring together one
million from my party," he said in a televised speech.
