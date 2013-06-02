* Erdogan calls protesters looters, dispute ideological
* Tens of thousands gather again in Istanbul, Ankara
* Police fire tear gas in capital but trouble on smaller
scale
* Almost 1,000 people arrested across nation
* Hundreds injured in two days of clashes
(Recasts, updates with fresh protests, Erdogan comments)
By Jonathon Burch and Umit Bektas
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, June 2 Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan accused Turkey's main secular opposition party on Sunday
of stirring a wave of anti-government protests, as tens of
thousands regrouped in Istanbul and Ankara after a lull and
trouble flared again in the capital.
Police used tear gas on protesters in Ankara but the clashes
were relatively minor compared with major violence in Turkey's
biggest cities on the previous two days.
Calling the protesters "a few looters", Erdogan said he
would press ahead with redeveloping Istanbul's Taksim Square, a
project which provoked the demonstrations that have widened into
a broader show of defiance against his Islamist-rooted Justice
and Development Party (AKP).
Erdogan singled out the Republican People's Party (CHP) -
set up in 1924 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who founded Turkey's
modern secular state - for attack over a dispute he described as
ideological.
"We think that the main opposition party which is making
resistance calls on every street is provoking these protests,"
Erdogan said on Turkish television.
Turkey's fiercest anti-government unrest for years erupted
when trees were torn down at a park in Taksim Square under
government plans to construct a new mosque and rebuild a replica
Ottoman-era barracks.
"This reaction is no longer about the ripping out 12 trees.
This is based on ideology," said Erdogan, whose conservative
vision for the nation has angered more liberal Turks. Referring
to the planned mosque, he added: "Obviously I will not ask for
permission for this from the head of CHP or a few looters."
Tens of thousands gathered on Sunday after a calmer night in
Taksim Square, which saw two days of clashes between protesters
and riot police backed by armoured vehicles and helicopters.
The atmosphere was more festive with some chanting for
Erdogan to resign and others singing and dancing. There was
little obvious police presence.
In Ankara's downtown Kizilay district, however, police used
tear gas after a few thousand people chanted anti-government
slogans and blocked traffic.
On Sunday rain appeared to keep the crowds away from Taksim
Square initially, but this did not dampen the spirit of the
protesters whose numbers later swelled.
"We will stay until the end," said Akin, who works in motor
trade and has been in Taksim for the past four days. "We are not
leaving. The only answer now is for this government to fall. We
are tired of this oppressive government constantly putting
pressure on us."
FEROCITY
There were more than 90 separate demonstrations around the
country on Friday and Saturday, officials said. More than 1,000
people have been injured in Istanbul and several hundred more in
Ankara, according to medical staff.
The ferocity of the police response in Istanbul shocked
Turks, as well as tourists caught up in the unrest in one of the
world's most visited destinations. It has drawn rebukes from the
United States, European Union and international rights groups.
Helicopters fired tear gas canisters into residential
neighbourhoods and police used teargas to try to smoke people
out of buildings. Footage on YouTube showed one protester being
hit by an armoured police truck as it charged a barricade.
Erdogan has overseen a transformation in Turkey during his
decade in power, turning its once crisis-prone economy into the
fastest-growing in Europe.
On Sunday, he addressed critics who called him a "dictator".
"We have carried Turkey into a new era... If they call
someone who is a servant of his country, then I have nothing to
say to them," he said.
Among Turks in general Erdogan remains by far the most
popular politician, but critics point to what they see as his
authoritarianism and religiously conservative meddling in
private lives in the secular republic.
Tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and warnings against
public displays of affection in recent weeks have also provoked
protests. Concern that government policy is allowing Turkey to
be dragged into the conflict in neighbouring Syria by the West
has also led to peaceful demonstrations.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul, Humeyra Pamuk
and Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall and
Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Pravin Char and David Stamp)