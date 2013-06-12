* Erdogan calls on protesters to withdraw
* Police fire water cannon, teargas on Taksim Square
* Protesters throw stones, fireworks, petrol bombs
* Erdogan planning to meet protest representatives
By Nick Tattersall and Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, June 11 Turkish riot police using tear
gas and water cannon battled protesters for control of
Istanbul's Taksim Square, hours after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan demanded an immediate end to 10 days of demonstrations.
Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu appeared on television,
declaring that police operations would continue day and night
until the square, the focus of demonstrations against Erdogan,
was cleared.
Police fired volleys of tear gas canisters into a crowd of
thousands - people in office clothes as well as youths in masks
who had fought skirmishes throughout the day - scattering them
into side streets and nearby hotels. Water cannon swept across
the square targeting stone-throwers in masks.
In Washington, the White House said it was concerned about
the latest flare-up of police pressure against the protestors.
"We continue to follow events in Turkey with concern, and
our interest remains supporting freedom of expression and
assembly, including the right to peaceful protest," White House
spokeswoman Caitlin said in a statement.
"Turkey is a close friend and ally of the United States, and
we expect the Turkish authorities to uphold these fundamental
freedoms."
The protesters, who accuse Erdogan of overreaching his
authority after 10 years in power and three election victories,
thronged the steep narrow lanes that lead down to the Bosphorus
waterway. Many drifted gradually back into the square and lit
bonfires, only to be scattered by more tear gas.
Governor Mutlu said 30 people had been wounded on Tuesday.
Erdogan earlier called on protesters to stay out of Taksim,
where a heavy-handed police crackdown on a rally against
development of the small Gezi Park abutting the square triggered
an unprecedented wave of protest.
Gezi Park has been turned into a ramshackle settlement of
tents by leftists, environmentalists, liberals, students and
professionals who see the development plan as symptomatic of
overbearing government.
The protests, during which demonstrators used fireworks and
petrol bombs, have posed a stark challenge to Erdogan's
authority and divided the country. In an indication of the
impact of the protests on investor confidence, the central bank
said it would intervene if needed to support the Turkish lira.
Erdogan, who denies accusations of authoritarian behaviour,
declared he would not yield.
"They say the prime minister is rough. So what was going to
happen here? Were we going to kneel down in front of these
(people)?" Erdogan said as action to clear the square began.
"If you call this roughness, I'm sorry, but this Tayyip
Erdogan won't change," he told a meeting of his AK party's
parliamentary group.
Western allies have expressed concern about the unrest in an
important NATO ally bordering Syria, Iraq and Iran. Washington
has in the past held up Erdogan's Turkey as an Islamic democracy
that could be emulated elsewhere in the Middle East.
The victor in three consecutive elections, Erdogan says the
protests are engineered by vandals, terrorist elements and
unnamed foreign forces. His critics, who say conservative
religious elements have won out over centrists in the AK party,
accuse him of inflaming the crisis with unyielding talk.
MARKET TURMOIL
"A comprehensive attack against Turkey has been carried
out," Erdogan said. "The increase in interest rates, the fall in
the stock markets, the deterioration in the investment
environment, the intimidation of investors - the efforts to
distort Turkey's image have been put in place as a systematic
project."
Riot police also clashed with protesters in Kizilay, the
government quarter of the capital, Ankara, firing tear gas
Despite the protests against Erdogan, he remains unrivalled
as a leader in his AK party, in parliament and on the streets.
Mutlu appealed to people to stay away from the square for
their own safety. "We will continue our measures in an
unremitting manner, whether day or night, until marginal
elements are cleared and the square is open to the people," he
said in the brief television announcement.
"From today, from this hour, the measures we are going to
take in Taksim Square will be conducted with care, in front of
our people's eyes, in front of televisions and under the eyes of
social media with caution and in accordance with the law."
The unrest has knocked investor confidence in a country that
has boomed under Erdogan. The lira, already suffering from wider
market turmoil, fell to its weakest level against its
dollar/euro basket since October 2011.
The cost of insuring Turkish debt against default rose to
its highest in 10 months, although it remained far from crisis
levels.
The police moved back into Taksim a day after Erdogan agreed
to meet protest leaders involved in the initial demonstrations
over development of the square.
"I invite all demonstrators, all protesters, to see the big
picture and the game that is being played," Erdogan said. "The
ones who are sincere should withdraw ... and I expect this from
them as their prime minister."
Protesters accuse Erdogan of authoritarian rule and some
suspect him of ambitions to replace the secular republic with an
Islamic order, something he denies.
"This movement won't end here ... After this, I don't think
people will go back to being afraid of this government or any
government," said student Seyyit Cikmen, 19, as the crowd
chanted "Every place is Taksim, every place resistance".
Turkey's Medical Association said that as of late Monday,
4,947 people had sought treatment in hospitals and voluntary
infirmaries for injuries, ranging from cuts and burns to
breathing difficulties from tear gas inhalation, since the
unrest began more than 10 days ago. Three people have died.
Erdogan has repeatedly dismissed the protesters as
"riff-raff" but is expected to meet leaders of the Gezi Park
Platform group on Wednesday.