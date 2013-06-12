* Storming of square risks raising tensions
* Prime Minister expected to meet protest leaders
* Clashes continue into the night
By Nick Tattersall and Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, June 12 Turkish riot police fought
running battles with pockets of protesters overnight, clearing
the central Istanbul square that has been the focus of nearly
two weeks of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
By dawn, Taksim Square, strewn with wreckage from bulldozed
barricades, was largely deserted and taxis crossed it for the
first time since the troubles started. Several hundred remained
in an endampment of tents in Gezi Park abutting the square.
Erdogan, who has repeatedly dismissed the demonstrators as
"riff-raff", was expected to meet a grouping of public figures
about the protests on Wednesday. In the fighting talk that first
endeared him to voters 10 years ago, he said on Tuesday he would
not "kneel" before the protesters and that "this Tayyip Erdogan
won't change".
The United States, which has held up Erdogan's Turkey in the
past as an example of Muslim democracy that could benefit other
countries in the Middle East, expressed concern about events in
Turkey and urged dialogue between government and protesters.
"We believe that Turkey's long-term stability, security and
prosperity is best guaranteed by upholding the fundamental
freedoms of expression, assembly and association, and a free
independent media," White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said.
Erdogan, though, has increasingly accused foreign forces and
international media and market speculators of stoking conflict
and trying to undermine the economy of the only largely Muslim
NATO state.
He has also exerted strong pressure on the media, seven
newspapers last week carrying the identical headline citing
Erdogan as saying he, not the protesters, guaranteed democracy.
FIERCE CLASHES
The night had brought some of the worst clashes since the
troubles began. Police fired tear gas into thousands of people
gathered on the square,including people in office clothes who
had gathered after work, some with families with children.
The crowd scattered into narrow streets around, leaving a
hard core of protesters to return, lighting bonfires and stoning
water cannon. Police then launched tear gas attacks again, the
cycle repeating itself until numbers dwindled.
"We will continue our measures in an unremitting manner,
whether day or night, until marginal elements are cleared and
the square is open to the people," Istanbul Governor Huseyin
Avni Mutlu declared on television on Tuesday night.
Police were less in evidence by the morning and it was not
clear if protesters would return in the course of the day, as
they have previously.
A fierce crackdown on initial protests against planned
redevelopment of Gezi Park, a leafy corner of Taksim, triggered
the wider protests, drawing in a broad alliance of secularists,
nationalists, professional workers, unionists and students -
some of whom would never before have considered sharing a
political platform.
Erdogan argues that the broader mass of people are at best
the unwitting tools of political extremists and terrorists and
points to his 50 percent vote in the last of three successive
electoral victories for his political authority.
Hs critics, some of whom who say conservative religious
elements have won out over centrist reformers in his AK Party,
accuse him an increasingly authoritarian conduct and of
inflaming the crisis with unyielding talk.
Some charge that his politics are too often shaped by a
religious agenda, with the introduction of alcohol restrictions
and comments suggesting he favours a traditionalist role for
women.
For his part, Erdogan has complained of the contempt he feels
secularist leaders have shown in the past for religious
sentiments, excluding women with head scarves from universities.
He has accused protesters of attacking women in headscarves and
of desecrating mosques by bringing in beer.
"There's no room for dialogue when there's ongoing
violence," said Mucella Yapici of the Taksim Solidarity
Platform, a core group behind the Gezi Park campaign.
UNYIELDING
Gezi Park has been turned into a ramshackle settlement of
tents by leftists, environmentalists, liberals, students and
professionals who see a plan to develop one of the few green
spaces in Istanbul as symptomatic of an overbearing government.
Erdogan swept to power in 2002 after forging his AK Party
from an alliance of centrist reformers and nationalists as well
as remnants of Islamist parties banned in the past by secular
authorities. Denying any plans to subvert Turkey's secular
order, he set about deep-reaching social reforms.
He broke the political power of an army that had toppled
four governments over four decades, including Turkey's first
Islamist-led government with which he was associated. He also
opened talks with the European Union, introduced some social
reforms and sought to negotiate and end to a long-running
Kurdish rebellion.
What is notably absent during this crisis is the speculation
of a military coup that has in the past accompanied social
unrest - some tribute to Erdogan's reforms. Army power is
broken. Nor though does there seem to be any political
alternative to Erdogan who faces a weak opposition in parliament
and fragmented groups on the streets.
"They say the prime minister is rough. So what was going to
happen here? Were we going to kneel down in front of these
(people)?" Erdogan said after the action to clear the square
began on Tuesday morning.
"If you call this roughness, I'm sorry, but this Tayyip
Erdogan won't change," he told a meeting of his AK party's
parliamentary group.
The unrest has knocked investor confidence in a country that
has boomed under Erdogan. The lira, already suffering from wider
market turmoil, fell on Tuesday to its weakest level against its
dollar/euro basket since October 2011.
The cost of insuring Turkish debt against default rose to its
highest in 10 months, although it remained far from crisis
levels.
Turkey's Medical Association said that as of late Monday,
4,947 people had sought treatment in hospitals and voluntary
infirmaries for injuries, ranging from cuts and burns to
breathing difficulties from tear gas inhalation, since the
unrest began more than 10 days ago. Three people have died.