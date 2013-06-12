ISTANBUL, June 12 Two foreign correspondents
from the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC) covering protests in
Istanbul were detained by police on Wednesday and the company
said it was seeking further information from the Turkish
authorities.
CBC said on its website it had been in touch with reporters
Sasa Petricic and Derek Stoffel following their detention.
Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said on his Twitter account
he had telephoned the Turkish ambassador to express his concern.
"Sasa and I are ok. In police custody but ok. Thanks for
kind words. Will lose mobile phones very quickly so good night,"
Stoffel said on his Twitter account.
Turkey has been shaken by almost two weeks of fierce
demonstrations against what protesters say is the
authoritarianism of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan and government ministers have accused international
media of stoking the unrest through their coverage.
Mainstream Turkish media provided only brief coverage of the
initial violence nearly two weeks ago, stepping up reporting
only after Erdogan commented on the unfamiliar scenes of chaos.
