ISTANBUL, June 12 Two Canadian Broadcasting Corp
reporters covering protests in Istanbul were detained by Turkish
police on Wednesday, and later released, the two reporters said
in messages on the social media site Twitter.
"My exclusive 'tour' of the Turkish justice system is over!"
Derek Stoffel tweeted after his release from Turkish custody.
His colleague Sasa Petricic was more succinct. "We're out,"
he tweeted.
CBC had said it had been in touch with the two reporters
after their detention, which took place as they reported on the
fierce demonstrations that have been taking place in Turkey for
almost two weeks.
Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said earlier on his
Twitter account that he had telephoned the Turkish ambassador to
express his concern.
The protesters in Turkey are demonstrating against what they
say is the authoritarianism of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan,
while Erdogan and government ministers have accused
international media of stoking the unrest through their
coverage.
Mainstream Turkish media provided only brief coverage of the
initial violence nearly two weeks ago, stepping up reporting
only after Erdogan commented on the unfamiliar scenes of chaos.
