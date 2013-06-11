(Corrects title to governor from mayor)

ISTANBUL, June 11 Istanbul's governor said on Tuesday riot police would continue operations against protesters in Taksim Square day and night until it was cleared, and appealed to people to stay away for their own safety.

"We will continue our measures in an unremitting manner, whether day or night, until marginal elements are cleared and the square is open to the people," Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu said in a brief television announcement.

The square has been the centre of protests against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. Police began using teargas and water cannon on Tuesday morning in an attempt to clear it but clashes continued into the evening. (Editing by Michael Roddy)