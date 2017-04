Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his deputies Bulent Arinc (L) and Bekir Bozdag (R), speaks during a news conference at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Tuesday he would meet some of the original organisers of a protest to save a park in Istanbul which has spiralled into days of anti-government demonstrations across the country.

"There is a need to clearly communicate to remove confusion in people's minds. In line with this, today we will meet with the associations and representatives of those who opened the lawsuit ... to learn their views," Arinc told a news conference.

