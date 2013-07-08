ISTANBUL Police closed an Istanbul Park at the heart of last month's fierce anti-government protests shortly before a new protest rally against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to take place.

Police cleared people from the park and prevented others from entering, a Reuters witness said. Police gave no reason for Monday's closure.

Riot police expelled protesters from the park last month following a fortnight of frequently violent protests against plans by Erdogan's government to redevelop the area.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Jon Boyle)