Protesters carry the Turkish flag and shout anti-government slogans during a demonstration at Gezi Park near Taksim Square in central Istanbul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ISTANBUL Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Monday peaceful demonstrations were part of democracy, following days of fierce anti-government protests.

In comments to reporters, Gul called on people to remain calm and said the "necessary messages" from the protests had been noted. He said illegal groups should not be allowed to get involved. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)