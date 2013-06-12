ANKARA, June 12 Turkish President Abdullah Gul
called on Wednesday for dialogue with legitimate demonstrators
against the redevelopment of an Istanbul park but said those who
had taken to the streets in violent protests were a different
matter.
Gul spoke a day after riot police fired tear gas and water
cannon almost without a break for more than 18 hours to clear
thousands of people from Taksim Square, the focus of nearly two
weeks of protest against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan, who has repeatedly dismissed the demonstrators as
"riff-raff", was expected to meet a group of public figures to
discuss the unrest, which began as a peaceful campaign against
plans to build on Gezi Park abutting the square.
"If people have objections ... then to engage in a dialogue
with these people, to hear out what they say is no doubt our
duty," Gul told reporters during a trip to the coastal Black Sea
city of Rize.
Gul has generally taken a more conciliatory tone than
Erdogan during the unrest, but he appeared to close ranks with
the prime minister on Wednesday, saying violence on the streets
would not be tolerated.
"Those who employ violence are something different and we
have to distinguish them ... We must not give violence a chance
... This would not be allowed in New York, this would not be
allowed in Berlin," Gul said.