By Carolyn Cohn
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 The transformation of Turkey in
less than a month from newly-minted investment grade darling to
market struggler has again put the role of ratings agencies
under scrutiny.
Turkey won a coveted second investment grade rating from
Moody's in mid-May, a decision which swept Turkish bond yields
to record lows and stock markets to all-time peaks.
Now move on through an apparent change of policy by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and a spate of headline-grabbing anti-government
protests eliciting a harsh police response.
Turkish stocks have fallen some 20 percent in three
weeks - twice that of the main emerging market stock index it
remains a part of - and there has been a punitive 200 basis
point increase in Turkish borrowing costs.
Money has flown from the country, helped on its way by Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's vehement attacks on speculation in the
stock market - something Standard Bank's Timothy Ash said set a
collision course with foreign investors.
So was Moody's wrong to elevate Turkey to investment status
from junk? The answer lies to a large degree in what it is that
a rating is intended to show.
Debt ratings are designed to tell investors how likely it is
that borrowers will repay their debt. A lot of the criteria are
therefore focused on economic and budgetary factors. Other
issues such as political risk do, however, play a part.
"Some parts of Turkey look great, for instance inflation is
coming down, then on the other side of equation they have lots
of short-term funding and political instability," said Steve
O'Hanlon, head of fixed income at ACPI Investment Managers.
"How do you capture all those things into the rating?"
Moody's upgrade was based on Turkey's low debt to GDP
ratio, robust growth and strengthening institutions. Ankara
underlined this on Tuesday by reporting that gross domestic
product grew 3 percent year on year in the first quarter,
exceeding expectations.
But there was little mention of political risk in the
Moody's announcement.
In the face of the market turn around - which is also being
driven along with other markets by fears the Fed will pull the
plug on its dollar printing - the agency has defended itself.
It says the "current level of political and balance of
payment risks" were reflected in its Ba3 rating and stable
outlook. Another agency, Fitch, which upgraded Turkey to
investment grade in November 2012, said that the anti-government
protests were not a threat so far to the country's rating.
"Political instability and lack of voice accountability is
ranked as a weakness in our sovereign rating of Turkey," said
Paul Rawkins, director in Fitch's sovereign ratings group.
Others note that even though Turkey was lifted to investment
grade it is on the lowest rung of that category. And other
countries have similar or higher ratings and domestic troubles
with opposition groups, including Russia and Bahrain.
Add to that the fact that few people could have predicted
the timing or vehemence of the anti-government protests or that
they would come just as the Fed is hinting it will wind down its
dollar-printing programme that has pumped up global assets.
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
But the timing of Moody's decision - variously seen by
analysts as either too early or too late - nonetheless adds to
a long line of decisions by credit agencies that have sometimes
in retrospect seemed strange to governments and investors
through the recent credit and euro crisis.
"That's very typical of rating agencies," said Stephen Jen,
managing partner of hedge fund SLJ Macro Partners, of the
Turkish upgrade. "They can upgrade a country based on macro
variables and fundamentals but they are not as sensitive to
people. If people are angry, you can see a situation degenerate
very quickly."
Ratings agencies were sharply criticised during the 2008/09
financial crisis for awarding top-notch grades to complex
sub-prime loan packages that became worthless when the crisis
broke.
They have since been lambasted for giving triple-A ratings
to countries such as Ireland, which ended up needing a bailout
from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Agencies also failed to flag the 1997 and 1998 Asian crisis
and when they slashed Indonesia, Korea and Thailand to junk
status once the problems were already full blown, they drew
criticism from policymakers for exacerbating the turmoil.
Regulators have tried to loosen the control which the
ratings agencies have on markets - new EU rules should make it
easier to sue the agencies if they are judged to have made
errors, such as in ranking the creditworthiness of debt.
But many other ambitious planned changes were ditched, and
the idea remains entrenched that a bond needs to have investment
grade ratings from two of the three major ratings agencies -
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch - for more cautious
investors to buy it.
Turkish markets, indeed, saw huge inflows this year on the
mere expectation of a second investment grade rating by Moody's
following Fitch.
Credit default swap and bond markets were ranking Turkey
higher than other investment grade countries including
peripheral euro zone countries Italy and Spain. The stock market
rose around 20 percent in the four-month run up to the decision.
This race by investors to get a foothold in the country's
markets left it vulnerable to a quick withdrawal of funds if
anything unexpected popped up.
Cue the Fed and the demonstrators in Taksim square.