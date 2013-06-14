ANKARA, June 14 A 26-year-old Turkish man died on Friday from injuries sustained during days of fierce anti-government protests in Ankara, his brother said, making him the fourth person to be killed in Turkey's worst riots for decades.

Ethem Sarisuluk had been in intensive care for more than 10 days being treated for a head trauma, the Turkish Medical Association said. His brother Mustafa told Reuters that his body was being taken to a forensic institute for an autopsy.