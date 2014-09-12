* Besiktas fans played prominent role in 2013 protests
* Life sentences sought in trial beginning in December
* Government critics see case as bid to smother dissent
By Selin Bucak
ISTANBUL, Sept 12 A group of Turkish soccer fans
have been charged with trying to overthrow their government
during mass street protests in 2013, in a case dismissed as a
farce by opposition MPs and defence lawyers.
Prosecutors said they were seeking life sentences for 35
people, most of them members of a supporters' club of major
Istanbul team Besiktas, according to an indictment accepted by a
court late on Thursday.
They were accused of helping organise the wave of
anti-government demonstrations which erupted in Istanbul's
Taksim square in May last year and grew into a major challenge
to then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Since quelling the demonstrations last summer, Erdogan has
fought off corruption investigations targeting his inner circle
that he described as a bid oust him. His ruling AK Party went on
to win local elections in March before he won a presidential
election in August.
Opposition MPs have accused the government of launching an
authoritarian crackdown on anti-government activists and on
police officers, judges and prosecutors involved in the
corruption inquiries.
Officials from the main opposition CHP held a meeting with
the charged Carsi members on Friday in the central Besiktas
district from which the supporter's group takes its name.
"If a jurist believes that a club's fans could stage a coup
in a country, then we must all see what a state our legal system
is in," party general secretary Gursel Tekin told reporters.
Carsi means market place, referring to the area where fans
traditionally gather before matches. The district, where
anti-government sentiment is strong, is near Taksim and the
location of prime ministerial offices on the banks of the
Bosphorus.
In last year's demonstrations those offices became a focus
of anger for protesters who clashed repeatedly with riot police
who fired tear gas and water cannon to counter what prosecutors
said was an attempt to occupy the buildings.
TRIAL DATE SET
Carsi members had a strong presence in the protests. An
anti-police slogan chanted by members at matches, rang out
regularly during the demonstrations. At one point in the
protests, members commandeered a mechanical digger and drove it
towards police lines.
Prosecutors said phone calls and social media showed the
group organised protests and tried to liken them to the "Arab
Spring" uprisings raging across the Middle East.
The indictment, charging the fans with "attempting to
overthrow the government", "forming a gang" and "damaging public
property", said a search of one defendants' home revealed a gun
and an anti-aircraft rocket.
The court agreed to take on the case and said the trial
would start on Dec. 16.
Defence lawyer Koray Kirca told Reuters Carsi members had
sought to stem the violence in June, meeting police in a bid to
halt clashes in the area of Erdogan's offices.
"It's like being accused of attempting to kill someone with
a pop-gun. This is the worst, the most frivolous and the most
interesting indictment I have ever seen," Kirca said.
Six people died and thousands were hurt in protests across
the country.
The unrest began as a peaceful protest against the
demolition of a park at Taksim but spread nationwide after a
brutal police crackdown. Prosecutors have since launched a
series of court cases against those involved.
"Our government lives with the fear that any act opposing
them is intentional and aimed at toppling them... try to
neutralise all dissent channels," Ilter Turan, professor of
Political Science at Istanbul Bilgi University, told Reuters.
(Writing by Daren Butler and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)