ANKARA Riot police backed by water cannon warned around 1,000 trade union workers to stop blocking a major avenue in the centre of the capital Ankara on Monday or face intervention, a Reuters witness said.

The workers were trying to march towards the central Kizilay district, waving flags and chanting slogans, as part of a national strike called by several labour groups in support of anti-government protests.

"Those of you on the streets must stop blocking the streets. Do not be provoked. The police will use force," police officers shouted through megaphones as several water cannon were positioned a few hundred metres away.

