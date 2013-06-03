WASHINGTON, June 3 The United States is concerned by reports of excessive use of force by Turkish police, calls for restraint and strongly supports the right to peaceful protests, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

"We are concerned by the reports of excessive use of force by police. We obviously hope that there will be a full investigation of those incidents and full restraint from the police force," Kerry said in a rebuke to NATO ally Turkey, which is grappling with some of its most violent riots in decades.