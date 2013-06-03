WASHINGTON, June 3 The White House urged protesters and police in Turkey on Monday to refrain from violence and said the United States would continue to work with Turkey on the conflict in Syria and other international issues.

"We have concerns about some of the response, but we certainly expect the Turkish government to work through this," White House spokesman Jay Carney said when asked about the rioting that has spread since Friday, injuring hundreds of people in Turkey.

Carney also stressed the need for Turkey to allow peaceful protests and said called for an investigation into the violence.