* Image shared on social media, used in cartoons
* Protesting women say encapsulates fight for rights
* PM branded demonstrators extremists
By Alexandra Hudson
ISTANBUL, June 3 In her red cotton summer dress,
necklace and white bag slung over her shoulder she might have
been floating across the lawn at a garden party; but before her
crouches a masked policeman firing teargas spray that sends her
long hair billowing upwards.
Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon
on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has
become the leitmotif for female protesters during days of
violent anti-government demonstrations in Istanbul.
"That photo encapsulates the essence of this protest," says
maths student Esra at Besiktas, near the Bosphorus strait and
one of the centres of this week's protests. "The violence of the
police against peaceful protesters, people just trying to
protect themselves and what they value."
In one graphic copy plastered on walls the woman appears
much bigger than the policeman. "The more you spray the bigger
we get", reads the slogan next to it.
The United States and the European Union as well as human
rights groups have expressed concern about the heavy-handed
action of Turkish police against protesters.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan branded the protesters on
Monday extremists "living arm in arm with terrorism", a
description that seems to sit ill with the image of the woman in
red.
There were others dressed in more combative gear and
sporting face masks as they threw stones, but the large number
of very young women in Besiktas and on Taksim Square where the
protests began on Friday evening is notable.
With swimming goggles and flimsy surgical masks against the
teargas, light tasselled scarves hanging around their necks,
Esra, Hasine and Secil stand apprehensively in the Besiktas
district on Monday evening, joined by ever growing numbers of
youngsters as dusk falls and the mood grows more sombre.
They belong, as perhaps does the woman in red, to the ranks
of young, articulate women who believe they have something to
lose in Erdogan's Turkey. They feel threatened by his promotion
of the Islamic headscarf, symbol of female piety.
CAREERS FOR WOMEN
Many of the women point to new abortion laws as a sign that
Erdogan, who has advised Turkish women to each have three
children, wants to roll back women's rights and push them into
traditional, pious roles.
"I respect women who wear the headscarf, that is their
right, but also want my rights to be protected," says Esra.
"I'm not a leftist or an anti-capitalist. want to be a
business woman and live in a free Turkey."
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the secular republic
formed in 1923 from the ruins of the Ottoman Empire, encouraged
women to wear Western clothes rather than headscarves and
promoted the image of the professional woman. Ironically,
Erdogan is seen these days as, for better or worse, the most
dominant Turkish leader since Ataturk.
Erdogan was first swept to power in 2002 and remains
unrivalled in popularity, drawing on strong support in the
conservative Anatolian heartland.
The weekend demonstrations in dozens of cities suggest
however his popularity may be dwindling, at least among middle
classes who swung behind him in the early years of political and
economic reform that cut back the power of the army and
introduced some rights amendments.
"Erdogan says 50 percent of the people voted for him. I'm
here to show I belong to the other 50 percent, the half of the
population whose feelings he showed no respect for, the ones he
is trying to crush," says chemistry student Hasine.
"I want to have a future here in Turkey, a career, a freedom
to live my life. But all these are under threat. I want Erdogan
to understand," she adds.
Erdogan, a pious man who denies Islamist ambitions for
Turkey, rejects any suggestion he wants to cajole anyone into
religious observance. He says new alcohol laws, also denounced
by the women, have been passed to protect health rather than on
religious grounds.
Protesters are coming better prepared now than when the
unrest first began. Some have hard-hats, some are dressed all in
black, most wear running shoes. But many are dressed as
femininely as the girl in the red dress snapped on Taksim
Square.
"Of course I'm nervous and I know I could be in danger here.
But for me that is nothing compared to the danger of losing the
Turkish Republic, its freedoms and spirit," said 23 year-old
economics student Busra, who says her parents support her
protest.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton and Andrew Heavens)