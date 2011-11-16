(Adds finance minister quotes)

DOHA Nov 16 Turkey expects more Qatari investment in the country, and is interested in a setting up a liquefied natural gas plant in order to facilitate the delivery of gas from Qatar to Europe, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet imek said on Wednesday.

Qatar is the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter but mainly sells to Asian markets.

"We would be more than happy to be part of a major pipeline connecting the (Gulf) region to the European Union, or to have an LNG plant in Turkey to take Qatari LNG to Europe," said Simsek at an investment forum in Doha.

"That's something our energy ministers will be discussing," he added but did not specify how or where.

Asked whether there would be more Qatari investment in Turkey, and in Turkey's banking sector specifically, he said "yes" adding, "The greater the presence of Qatari banks in Turkey, the better is for us."

Reuters reported last month that Qatar National Bank , the Gulf state's largest lender, was eyeing Denizbank , the Turkish arm of euro zone debt casualty Dexia , in a deal potentially worth up to $6 billion. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Andrew Torchia)