ISTANBUL A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 shook eastern Turkey on Monday, according to data from the Kandilli Observatory, with no immediate reports of casualties.

It said the epicentre of the quake was in Bulanik in Mus province near Van province, which was hit by a strong earthquake on October 23, killing over 600.

Turkey is criss-crossed with seismic fault lines and experiences small tremors nearly every day. About 20,000 people were killed by two large earthquakes in western Turkey in 1999.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by John Stonestreet)