(Adds statement from state railway company)
ISTANBUL May 29 Six workers were injured when
part of a building site on a new Turkish high-speed rail line,
still under testing, collapsed in the northwestern province of
Sakarya on Thursday, the Turkish state railway company said.
The incident on the 533-km (330-mile) track, a high-profile
project that will link Istanbul and the capital Ankara, took
place less than three weeks after a mining disaster killed 301
workers and drew protests over Turkey's poor record on workplace
safety.
Turkish State Railways said part of a scaffolding platform
collapsed and that the six workers had been taken to hospital.
It said no more were trapped and that it was investigating the
circumstances of the accident.
The Transportation Ministry said earlier this week that the
high-speed link would become operational in June and that it had
been delayed due to sabotage attempts, including the theft of
cables and other equipment.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Angus MacSwan)