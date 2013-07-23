ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank raised
its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points on Tuesday to
support the lira but kept its policy and overnight borrowing
rates on hold.
The bank raised the lending rate to 7.25 percent from 6.5
percent, but kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent
and its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent, it said in a statement
after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting.
All 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to
raise its overnight lending rate, but to leave the other two
rates on hold.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy
Gaunt)