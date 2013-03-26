BRIEF-Beijer Ref appoints Maria Rydén as new CFO
* Says appoints Maria Rydén as new CFO
ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would provide between 0.2-6.5 billion lira in funding via its daily repo auctions until April 16.
It said the upper limit in its one-month repo auctions would be 1 billion lira between March 27 and April 16.
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - Asian credits were holding up, despite weak Chinese economic data with investment-grade bonds tightening 1bp.