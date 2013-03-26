ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey's central bank raised the amount of gold and forex that lenders have to provide to hold a portion of their required reserves in the commodity and in foreign exchange, a move which will boost the central bank's gold and forex reserves.

The bank raised its reserve option coefficients for gold by 0.1 points for banks wishing to hold more than 15 percent of their reserves in gold, meaning they will now have to provide proportionally more of the precious metal in order to do so.

It raised coefficients for forex by 0.1 points for banks wishing to hold more than 35 percent of their reserves in foreign currency.

