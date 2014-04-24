ISTANBUL, April 24 Turkey's central bank kept key interest rates on hold, as expected, on Thursday despite political pressure to cut them since January's aggressive rate hike.

The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent, its one-week repo rate at 10 percent, and its overnight borrowing rate at 8 percent, as predicted by all but one of 16 economists in a Reuters poll.

It lowered late liquidity lending rate to 13.5 percent from 15 percent previously. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Daren Butler)