ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's central bank cut its three main interest rates by 50 basis points each on Tuesday in a bid to stimulate growth and guard against an appreciating lira, sending benchmark bond yields to a record low.

Turkish economic growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent last year and the central bank has been trying to spur the economy since mid-2012, embarking on a series of rate cuts last September. Domestic demand remains weak, although bank lending is rising faster than the central bank wants.

The bank cut its one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent, its overnight borrowing rate to 4.0 percent and its overnight lending rate to 7.0 percent.

"In order to balance risks to financial stability, the committee deemed it appropriate to maintain macro-prudential measures ... by keeping interest rates low while increasing forex reserves," the bank said in a statement.

The bank raised the amount of forex that lenders have to provide to hold a portion of their required reserves in foreign exchange, a move which will boost its own forex reserves while tightening lenders' forex liquidity.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond sank to a record low below 5.50 percent after the decision, from 5.68 percent earlier.

The lira firmed slightly to 1.7955 against the U.S. dollar from 1.7960 beforehand.

"It was quite a bold move. They want to clearly make a point on their commitment to maintain the currency stable and to prevent appreciation," said Gaelle Blanchard, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci had hinted earlier at a rate cut, saying this month that the bank may consider lowering its main rate if the lira climbed too fast, which could widen Turkey's current account deficit, its main economic weakness.

A stronger lira makes exports more expensive and imports cheaper, which can widen the current account gap and put Turkey deeper into debt to external markets. The gap is expected to grow to over $58 billion this year from $47 billion in 2012.

Ten out of 12 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to cut the benchmark rate this month. Eight of the 10 predicted a 25 basis point cut and two forecast a 50 point cut.

The bank last cut its policy rate in December, when it trimmed the rate by 25 basis points. Before that, the previous cut was in August 2011, again a 25 basis point reduction.

Last month, the bank unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the market. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh Lawson)