By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, April 16 Turkey's central bank cut its
three main interest rates more deeply than expected on Tuesday
in a bid to stimulate growth and guard against hot money
fuelling a sharp rise in the lira, sending benchmark bond yields
to a record low.
Turkish economic growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent last
year and the central bank has been trying to spur the economy
since mid-2012, embarking on a series of rate cuts last
September. Domestic demand remains weak, although bank lending
is rising faster than the central bank wants.
It has also been taking steps to battle a flood of cheap
cash from central banks in the developed world that threatens to
knock the Turkish economy off balance, a prospect made all the
more real after the Bank of Japan announced an unprecedented
$1.4 trillion stimulus package this month.
The central bank cut each of its main rates by 50 basis
points, lowering its one-week repo policy rate to 5.0 percent,
its overnight borrowing rate to 4.0 percent and its overnight
lending rate to 7.0 percent.
"Post-Japan, the policy stance is once again geared towards
managing accelerating capital inflows," Finansbank chief
economist Inan Demir said in a research note.
In a statement following its decision, the central bank said
that capital inflows had recently accelerated anew and noted
that domestic loan growth remained higher than it would like.
"In order to balance risks to financial stability, the
committee deemed it appropriate to maintain macro-prudential
measures ... by keeping interest rates low while increasing
forex reserves," it said.
It raised the amount of forex that lenders have to provide
to hold a portion of their required reserves in foreign
exchange, a move which will boost its own forex reserves while
tightening lenders' forex liquidity.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond sank to a
record low below 5.50 percent after the
decision, from 5.68 percent earlier. It inched back up to 5.58
percent by 1404 GMT.
The lira firmed to 1.7915 against the U.S. dollar from
1.7960 before the decision.
GROWTH BACK IN FOCUS
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan, who has repeatedly
criticised the central bank for doing too little to fuel growth,
said the move was long overdue and forecast further rate cuts.
"This step is as late as it is correct. (The central bank)
could and should have created this environment in 2012 before
domestic demand became this weak. The brakes were hit too hard,"
he said in a statement following the decision.
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci had hinted at a cut,
saying early this month the bank may consider lowering its main
rate if the lira climbed too fast, which could widen the current
account deficit, Turkey's main economic weakness.
"It was quite a bold move. They want to clearly make a point
on their commitment to maintain the currency stable and to
prevent appreciation," said Gaelle Blanchard, emerging markets
strategist at Societe Generale.
A stronger lira makes exports more expensive and imports
cheaper, which can widen the current account gap and put Turkey
deeper into debt to external markets. The gap is expected to
grow to over $58 billion this year from $47 billion in 2012.
In a complicated policy mix, the central bank has been
trying to stimulate overall economic growth while trying to
prevent domestic credit growth from spiralling out of control
and causing the economy to overheat.
Last month, it unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending
rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira
funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the
market.
Economists said its latest decision suggested concerns about
growth and hot money had returned to the fore.
"By this move, the central bank is saying that it is a bit
more worried about the outlook for growth than ... last time
around, when the message seemed relatively hawkish," said
Standard Bank economist Timothy Ash.
"The central bank is still banging the drum that lower rates
are needed to stem hot money inflows, and hence appreciation
pressure on the lira (which is) bad for the current account
deficit and growth," he said.
Ten out of 12 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the
bank to cut the benchmark rate this month. Eight of the 10
predicted a 25 basis point cut and two forecast a 50 point cut.
The bank last cut its policy rate in December, when it
trimmed the rate by 25 basis points. Before that, the previous
cut was in August 2011, again a 25 basis point reduction.
