(Adds quote, market reaction)

ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points on Tuesday to support the lira and said it would take further monetary tightening steps if needed.

The bank raised the lending rate to 7.25 percent from 6.5 percent, but kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent, it said in a statement after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

"In order to support price and financial stability, the committee has decided to raise the upper bound of the interest rate corridor," the statement said.

The move is aimed at preventing further selloffs in the lira, weakened in recent weeks by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme and by demonstrations against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government last month.

The lira strengthened to 1.9081 against the dollar from 1.9153 beforehand. The 10-year bond yield dipped to 8.49 percent from 8.69 percent.

Erdogan has long championed low interest rates, fearing an economic slowdown ahead of elections, but the central bank has already burned through $6.6 billion of its reserves to try to boost the lira, a policy it cannot pursue indefinitely.

Turkey follows other emerging markets in lifting rates. Last week, India joined Brazil and Indonesia in raising some of its interest rates to try to prevent a rout of its currency.

All 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected Turkey's central bank to raise its overnight lending rate, but to leave the other two rates on hold.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy Gaunt)