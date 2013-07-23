* Lending rate hike makes lira assets more attractive
* Move follows sharp falls in lira
* Liquidity management to be more flexible
* Bank signals greater caution on spending fx reserves
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank
announced a modest hike in interest rates on Tuesday and
signalled it would fight further falls in the lira by tightening
liquidity rather than eat into its foreign exchange reserves.
The move - a rise in the overnight lending rate to 7.25
percent from 6.5 percent - was a reaction to capital outflows
that have knocked the lira down as much as 9 percent against the
dollar over the past few months.
Uncertainty over the continuation of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond-buying programme has hit emerging markets in
general. Turkish investments were also shaken by demonstrations
last month against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
The bank said it would no longer fund primary dealers at
below its overnight lending rate on days when it implements
additional tightening, allowing it to push money market rates up
to 7.25 percent when needed to further defend the lira.
"The central bank is telling markets that it is now ready to
act whenever it deems necessary through additional monetary
tightening," said Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging market
research at Commerzbank.
"That essentially boils down to a rates-driven policy to
protect the lira rather than losing more forex reserves."
Erdogan has long championed low interest rates, fearing an
economic slowdown ahead of elections. But the central bank has
already burned through $6.6 billion, or about 15 percent of
estimated disposable reserves, this year to try to defend the
lira, a policy which has had limited success and which it cannot
pursue indefinitely.
It said it would no longer sell foreign exchange on days
when it was funding the market at above its policy rate,
signalling an end to the series of forex auctions which have
eaten away at its disposable reserves.
It kept its one-week repo policy rate at 4.5 percent and its
borrowing rate at 3.5 percent.
There was a muted response from markets, with the lira
firming to 1.9100 against the dollar from 1.9153
before the announcement. The 10-year bond yield
inched up to 8.71 percent from 8.69 percent.
BARE MINIMUM
Economists said the central bank had done the bare minimum
with Tuesday's rate hike, caught between the will of a powerful
prime minister who has blamed a "high interest rate lobby" for
seeking to undermine Turkey's prospects and the reality of a
gaping current account deficit and high borrowing needs.
"I think an opportunity was missed. It is hard to see
Turkish markets rallying much on the back of this, and I think
there is a danger that it will be a case of 'buy the rumour,
sell the fact'," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets
research at Standard Bank.
"The reality is that the current account and external
financing requirements are way too large ... The Turkish central
bank needed to work harder to force rebalancing and close the
external financing equation sooner rather than later."
Speaking a day after Erdogan met his economy and finance
ministers, Basci said last week a "measured step" was on the
cards to widen the interest rate corridor the bank uses to
control liquidity conditions, widely interpreted to mean a hike
in its overnight lending rate.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan has repeatedly said the
central bank is fully independent, but the timing of Basci's
announcement left some with the impression he had been
emboldened to act after receiving the government's blessing.
Turkey follows other emerging markets in tightening monetary
policy. India and Nigeria took steps to support their currencies
on Tuesday and last week India joined Brazil and Indonesia in
raising some of its interest rates to try to prevent a currency
rout.
Reassurances from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week over
the pace of the U.S. central bank's plans to withdraw monetary
stimulus have boosted sentiment in emerging markets, taking some
pressure off Turkey's central bank.
Raising the overnight lending rate increases the real
interest rate on lira assets and makes them more attractive to
foreign investors, supporting the currency. Whether that in
itself will be enough to calm nerves remains to be seen.
"Even with this rate hike we expect the central bank to
tread carefully: Growth is still fragile and PM Erdogan will not
be too happy with the central bank quenching growth, considering
the upcoming elections," said Nordea Bank analyst Annika
Lindblad.