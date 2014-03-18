* Overnight lending rate remains at 12 pct
* Bank sees significant inflation risks
* Says policy to stay tight for now
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, March 18 Turkey's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Tuesday after a huge emergency hike in
January helped stabilise the lira, shying away from further
tightening for fear of hitting growth as an election cycle
begins.
The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent, its
one-week repo rate at 10 percent, and its overnight borrowing
rate at 8 percent, as predicted by all 14 economists in a
Reuters poll.
It said it would maintain its tight policy stance until
there is a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation,
to which it said upward risks remained significant.
The central bank's monthly survey of business leaders and
economists showed on March 15 that they expect inflation to
stand at 7.98 percent on average, well above the bank's 6.6
percent forecast and its 5 percent medium-term target.
The lira was trading at 2.22 against the dollar by 1210 GMT,
little changed from just before the rate decision.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on interest rates: link.reuters.com/jez79t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The lira has been hit by a corruption scandal engulfing the
government since mid-December and by concerns about cuts to the
U.S. stimulus programme which has flooded Turkey and other
emerging markets with cheap cash. Tensions over Ukraine have
also added to pressure.
The central bank stunned investors by hiking rates by some
500 basis points at an emergency meeting on Jan. 28 after the
lira hit a record low of 2.39 to the dollar the
previous day.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has been a vocal opponent of
higher borrowing costs, seeing them as a threat to growth ahead
of elections beginning with municipal polls on March 30, and the
central bank's move stunned investors concerned about the extent
of its independence.
The bank had for months been struggling to defend the lira
by burning through its currency reserves and trying to squeeze
up borrowing costs on the margins without resorting to outright
rate hikes.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh
Lawson)