* All main rates left on hold
* Government keen for strong growth ahead of polls
* Inflation remains stubbornly high
* Lira at six-month low
(Adds comment, details)
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkey's central bank left its
key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, despite slowing
economic growth, as it battles stubbornly high inflation and
pressure on the lira in the face of an expected tightening in
U.S. monetary policy.
Today's lack of action was expected, although it was the
first time since April that rates had been kept on hold. The
bank said it would leave policy tight in Turkey until the
outlook for inflation improves significantly.
"Elevated food prices continue to delay the improvement in
the inflation outlook," the bank said in a statement on its web
site. "Meanwhile, declining commodity prices are expected to
limit upside risks on inflation."
The bank left its one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent, its
overnight lending rate unchanged at 11.25 percent, its primary
dealers overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its
overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent.
All 14 economists polled by Reuters forecast the central
bank would leave its main one-week repo rate at 8.25 percent.
Two predicted a 50-basis-point cut and one predicted a 25-basis-
point cut in the overnight lending rate.
"The central bank faces a tricky balancing act. Inflation is
uncomfortably high and the current-account deficit, though it
has narrowed, is still a weak spot," said Neil Schearing, head
of emerging markets research at Capital Economics.
He said the economy was struggling and growth will slow from
the pace set in the first quarter.
"Turkey still has more vulnerabilities to tightening U.S.
policy, especially because of external risks and rapid credit
growth. The weakening lira also points in the direction of
tighter policy in the future."
Turkish government officials have warned that tensions in
Iraq and Syria, as well as Ukraine, combined with slower growth
in Europe, could hit the Turkish economy, putting pressure on
the central bank to cut rates and support growth.
The country is especially sensitive to changes in global
liquidity because of its large current account deficit, which
was easier to finance during the years of cheap U.S. funding.
"Today's was a Fed-driven decision by the central bank. It
is a reminder - not that one were needed - that Turkey's central
bank is swayed by sentiment and sentiment alone," said Nicholas
Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"If markets let it get away with further rate cuts, it's
likely to keep loosening monetary policy, but when sentiment
deteriorates, the central bank is likely to be more prudent.
It's no coincidence that this is the first time since April that
Turkey's central bank has kept all its rates steady."
The ruling AK Party is keen to maintain its strong record on
growth before a parliamentary election next June, but it faces a
rising number of obstacles, and the economy slowed more than
expected in the second quarter.
The central bank last month unexpectedly lowered its
overnight lending rate, which was considered more a signal to a
government keen for rate cuts that it was supporting the
economy.
President Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister until last month,
has urged sharper rate cuts to spur growth.
The central bank, whose own forecast for 2014 inflation is
7.6 percent, said this month that the year-end inflation
forecasts in its monthly survey had risen to 8.89
percent from 8.70 percent previously.
Inflation reached 9.54 percent in August, double the bank's
5 percent year-end target rate.
Central bank governor Erdem Basci set out his case two weeks
ago against the rate cuts championed by some in government,
saying they might prompt Turks to hoard dollars and that growth
would in any case pick up towards the end of 2014.
Economy Minister Ali Babacan said last week that reducing
inflation and the current-account deficit will continue to be
priorities for the government.
The lira slipped to 2.25 against the dollar, its
weakest in six months, before the rate decision. It stood at
2.2525 at 1130 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick
Tattersall, Larry King)